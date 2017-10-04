Education | IPM launches Master of Physical Education program

The opening ceremony for the second cycle of the Masters of Physical Education program, which is jointly organized by the Shanghai Universityof Sport (SUS) and Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM), was held at IPM recently.

The ceremony was officiated by Im Sio Kei, vice president of IPM, and Zhao Xiaohan, secretary of the Party Committee of the School of Physical Education and Sport Training at SUS.

IPM said in a press release that the two guests encouraged newstudents to work hard and advance research in sports science.

Zhao also announced that SUS has just been listed as a first-tier university under China’s new “Double First-rate” policy, which is intended to develop world-class tertiary institutions.

Operating on a “double tutor” system, both schools will be involved in the teaching process for the degree, from which students will graduate as qualified sports professionals.

IPM noted that the collaboration will also promote the internationalization of sports education at the graduate level, while also raising the international profile and enhancing the educational capabilities of both institutions.

Zhao expressed her hopes that the knowledge gained during the program would enable graduates to better utilize their innovative capabilities as sports professionals.

Ng San Fan, acting director of IPM’s School of Physical Education and Sports, noted that the launch of the joint degree marks a new era in training local sports professionals.

The Master of Physical Education program is designed to impart theoretical and

practical knowledge in related fields.

With an emphasis on practical application, this program aims to train students as sports professionals with strong research skills, who are also capable of achieving moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic developments.





Disclaimer

These articles are intended to provide general resources for the tax and accounting needs of small businesses and individuals. Service2Client LLC is the author, but is not engaged in rendering specific legal, accounting, financial or professional advice. Service2Client LLC makes no representation that the recommendations of Service2Client LLC will achieve any result. The NSAD has not reviewed any of the Service2Client LLC content. Readers are encouraged to contact a professional regarding the topics in these articles. The images linked to these articles are protected by copyright and should not be copied for any reason.

Share this: Tweet





