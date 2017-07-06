Education | IPOR launches support desk for international students

The Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR) has kicked off its new International Student Desk yesterday aimed at assisting non-Portuguese students intending to study in higher education in Portugal.

Under special regulations created by Portuguese authorities for international students, foreign students who are non-Portuguese and non-EU nationals may be admitted to study at universities in Portugal if they have a high school diploma and Portuguese language proficiency.

Roughly 400 local students decided to study in Portugal last year alone. As of June, the Portuguese consulate has received nearly 300 study visa applications for the coming academic year.

Speaking to the Times, director of IPOR João Laurentino Neves indicated that many local students prefer to continue their studies in Portugal and are keen to process their applications under the country’s special regulations for international students. “What we’re trying to do is to support this decision making of family and students,” said Neves.

In addition to the support and assistance available from the local government for students intending to study in Portugal, the director noted that the support desk would be able to effectively mediate between students and universities.

“What we’re trying to do is to get this information from universities to provide useful information for [parents and students] to make decisions,” the director clarified.

Neves predicted that the number of students wanting to move to Portugal to continue their education would increase as a result of the platform, stressing the government’s aim to produce bilingual talents.

Regarding this aim, he said: “I do think that students now have understood that the political message is very strong. They hear it from the Central Government and from the Macau government.”

Neves also noted that the message is ‘very strong and effective’ as foreigners are aware that Portuguese speakers have also been receiving opportunities, for example in the development of startups.

“People understood this message and decided that it’s time to get new resources,” Neves continued.

Some universities participating in the scheme demand a level of B2 Portuguese language competence, although this depends on the student’s desired course.

Because of this competency requirement, IPOR is encouraging students to learn the language before moving to Portugal. The institute is also working with universities in Portugal to have part of the language training requirements conducted at IPOR.

Meanwhile, Neves believes that the region is making good progress on its goal of becoming a Portuguese-language learning-center within the Asia pacific region.

Neves stated that IPOR is one of the biggest centers for acquiring an international Portuguese certification in the Portuguese language in Asia, adding that it has two institutes that support training Portuguese language teachers.

“I do think that Macau not only has the conditions, but the will to perform as the center of a network that has Portuguese language as its main core,” he said.

Director of Tertiary Education Services Office (GAES) Sou Chi Fai was cited in a TDM report describing the International Student Desk as “a good idea, an innovation.”