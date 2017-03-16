Education | Many schools are adopting the latest moral and civic textbook

A total of 40 primary schools are using the latest moral and civic textbook which has been co-authored by mainland publisher People’s Education Press and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), according to news published on the DSEJ website.

Starting from the academic year of 2016/2017, approximately 70 percent of Macau’s local primary schools began using the book.

From February 23 to 25, DSEJ organized four training sessions for local teachers who teach moral and civics-related subjects.

The training sessions invited directors from different sectors of the People’s Education Press to introduce local teachers to, amongst other areas, the structure of the latest textbook, its draft lines, and its focus.

According to DSEJ, the more than 200 teachers who attended the sessions welcomed the training from mainland instructors.

The textbook was published in Macau in 2008 for the first time. In 2011, deeming that the textbook no longer suited educational needs, DSEJ collected opinions and suggestions from the region’s schools in order to make amendments to the book.

In 2014, a new edition of the textbook, which is currently in use, was released.

According to a report by Macau Concealers, 63 percent, 56 percent and 51 percent of local primary, middle, and high schools respectively, are using this text-

book. JZ