Education | Polytechnic Institute, IFT host ‘Open Day’ tomorrow

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) will host several activities for its annual Open Day, which will take place tomorrow afternoon on its main campus at Luís Gonzaga Gomes Street.

The theme of the Open Day is “Start Your Dream Voyage with IPM”.

Through presentations, demonstrations and performances, high school graduates aspiring to enroll in IPM will be introduced to the campus facilities, curriculum, research capabilities and admissions information.

Visitors can expect to learn more about IPM’s major programs, which include Chinese- Portuguese/Portuguese-Chinese Translation and Interpretation, Computing and Physical Education, among others.

The Open Day will also feature other activities including a guided campus tour, an exhibition of teaching and research achievements, art workshops and more.

Guests are also welcome to visit the IPM library to see the teaching equipment, to eat in the IPM canteen and win gifts by participating in competitive games.

The event is open to high school students, their parents and any other interested parties.

The deadline for admission applications is January 20.

Separately, the Institute of Tourism Studies (IFT) opened applications for its bachelor’s degree programs on Wednesday, with an “IFT Open Day” planned for tomorrow at the IFT Amphitheater.

The IFT said the aim of the Open Day is to inform graduating high school students and the general public about the institute, its learning environment and faculties. Senior leaders from the institution will conduct presentations during the event. IFT alumni will also return to share their study and career experiences.

The event will begin at 2.30 p.m. tomorrow with a welcome speech by IFT president Fanny Vong.