Education | Scholars discuss development of Greater Bay Area at UM

The University of Macau (UM) and the Macau Convention and Exhibition jointly held a public forum this week titled “Development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”.

UM Rector, Wei Zhao, said at the forum that ‘artificial intelligence’ and ‘Greater Bay Area’ are among the most popular subjects being researched and are closely linked to teaching and research in information science.

The keynote speakers at the event included Zhou Zhihua, professor from Nanjing University and a Changjiang scholar appointed by the Ministry of Education, and Yang Qiang, chair professor and New Bright and Professor of engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Zhou gave a talk on “machine learning,” while Yang gave one titled “From Deep Learning to Transfer Learning”.

Both professors discussed advanced technologies in the area of artificial intelligence and how these technologies can help to develop the Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Following the talks from Zhou and Yang, a panel discussion was held, featuring Professor Thomas Eiter, from the Vienna University of Technology, and Professor Bernhard Nebel from Freiburg University. Both scholars expressed the belief that the Greater Bay Area has a well-developed manufacturing base and thus holds an advantage in the manufacturing industry. They agreed that if the Greater Bay Area can take full advantage of its technologies in artificial intelligence it can greatly increase its competitiveness.

The event attracted experts and scholars, faculty members, students and members of the general public.