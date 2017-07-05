Education | Science Center organizes problem solving activity

The Macau Science Center (MSC) is organizing the “Think Brick – Play and Learn with Lego Education” activity, aiming to promote the “STEAM” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) educational concept.

Co-organized by Semia Limited and Lego Education, the activity seeks to encourage children and the youth to “cultivate scientific thinking, acquire comprehensive knowledge and develop the ability to solve problem,” as cited in a press release issued by MSC.

To be held until January 14, 30 mechanical models and a “Fun 3D Zoetrope” are showcased at the gallery, along with the “Little Brick Kingdom” Fun Zone, and the Giant “Lego Brick Wall.”

In addition, the center is holding the “Interactive Classrooms”, providing a series of trial classes for children and teenagers who are interested in enrolling on-site.

According to the statement, participants will learn the basic knowledge of physics and engineering through the process of building bricks, using Lego bricks to build a robot and programming it. The activity aims to enhance the interest of children and teenagers in learning scientific knowledge across various fields. Each of the trial classes cost MOP50.

Similarly, the Planetarium is featuring a new animated program “The LEGO Movie The Experience.

Further, on July 15, the center will also launch a Photo Taking and Voting Activity at the MSC official Wechat account “mscmacao” which will run for a month.