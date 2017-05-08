Education | Talents committee continues to push for internships and courses abroad

The Talents Development Committee (CDT) continues to push forward with the previously announced “UNESCO Internship Program”.

The information accompanies a statement from CDT that acknowledges the outcomes achieved in preparing such works.

CDT recently gathered to discuss these developments and present new opportunities that include internships for individuals such as qualified aerospace staff, and management staff for companies and highly qualified bilingual staff (Chinese and Portuguese).

Wu Zhiliang, presiding over the Committee meeting noted that from June onwards, the Committee would implement several training programs for qualified staff in the above fields. The Committee will implement a Financial Support Program for those seeking to participate in the “The Lisbon MBA” Course, jointly organized by Universidade Nova de Lisboa (UNL), Universidade Católica Portuguesa (UCP) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Beneficiaries of the course may choose between opportunities ein either Portugal or the United States.

Regarding the training of Sino-Portuguese (bilingual) staff, CDT informed that it would also implement a Financial Support Program that aims to attract students to participate in a Master’s degree in translation and interpretation at the University of Coimbra, Portugal.

The CDT stated that details of the abovementioned programs will be published shortly.