Education | UM admits more than 1,500 new local students

The University of Macau (UM) has completed the admission process for the 2017/18 academic year and it has admitted a total of 1,535 local students.

Some 394 students were admitted through the “Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme,” with 59 students being ranked first place in their classes. The Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme allows the direct admission into UM of students who excel academically.

Students admitted through this scheme will receive various scholarships. Six out of the 394 will receive the University of Macau Grand Lotus Scholarship which waives the tuition fees and residential college fees for the first academic year. Another 119 students will receive the University of Macau Golden Lotus Scholarship, which waives the tuition fees for the first academic year, and 161 students will receive the University of Macau Silver Lotus Scholarship, which waives half of the tuition fees for the first academic year. The remaining 108 students will receive first year scholarships, which is a one-off MOP10,000 scholarship.

In addition, 1,200 students who participated in the joint admission test in Macau have confirmed their acceptance of the offers from UM, and among them, 52 will receive the University of Macau Golden Lotus Scholarship.

According to a press release from the university, the students admitted by UM this year are not only excelling academically, but are also gifted in different areas, including sports, music and science. Some have won awards at international competitions such as the International Mathematical Modeling Challenge, and represented Macau in sports competitions. In addition, many of these students are actively involved in community service.