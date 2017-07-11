Education | UM holds summer programs for students

The University of Macau (UM) is hosting various summer programs and activities for its local and international students, as well as local secondary school pupils.

UM’s Portuguese- and English-language summer programs are among the most anticipated.

Launched in 1986, the UM’s Department of Portuguese’s summer program for the language has attracted students from around the world, including but not limited to Japan, India and the United States.

For the first time, UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) has organized a series of English learning activities for students from Sacred Heart Canossian College English Section, Kao Yip Middle School and the Affiliated School of UM.

FAH also launched a summer camp titled “Summertime English: An Immersion Experience” which is open to all secondary students in Macau.

In addition, the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Science and Technology launched various summer camps for secondary students.

The camps focus on various themes and subjects including biomedical sciences, civil engineering, computer vision and human interaction, wireless technology studies, green vehicles, 3D reconstruction with quadcopters, and robotics and artificial intelligence. These camps aim to help participants learn more about science through interactive games and scientific experiments.

UM has also launched activities to help new students adjust to university life and its English-speaking learning environment. These activities include the English immersion program held over the summer, and a preparatory course in calculus. There are courses in public speaking and quantitative reasoning as well as a program in financial accounting theory, specifically designed for students admitted to UM through the principals’ recommendation admission scheme.