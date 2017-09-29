Education | UM signs agreement with University of Porto

The University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Arts and Humanities signed a cooperation agreement with University of Porto’s (UP) Faculty of Arts regarding the exchange of undergraduate students. The agreement was signed in Portugal by Rui Martins, vice rector (research) of UM and two representatives of UM’s rector. The ceremony was witnessed by Alexis Tam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture. According to the agreement, the two universities will enter a formal stage of promoting student exchange.

Eligible students are those recommended by their respective universities, including third- and fourth-year undergraduate students from the eligible faculties in these universities.

So far, UM has signed collaboration agreements on student exchange with six Portuguese-speaking universities, including the University of Évora, the University of Minho, the University of Coimbra, and the University of Porto (all of which are in Portugal), the Federal University of Minas Gerais (in Brazil), and the Universidade Politécnica (in Mozambique).

