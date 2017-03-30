Election | CAEAL to set limits on noise levels in public places during campaign

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL) plans to set limits on the level of noise that can be produced in public places during the campaigning period in a bid to mitigate noise pollution.

The chairman of the Commission, Tong Hio Fong, said yesterday that the Commission “hopes to achieve a balance between the promotion efforts of campaign teams and the variety of lifestyles in the community, given that a number of people work shifts as part of round-the-clock services,” according to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau.

Tong briefed the press yesterday after a meeting with representatives of the Environmental Protection Bureau to discuss issues associated with the election which will be held on September 17.

CAEAL claims that regulating the noise level generated by campaigning events will be relatively difficult so it plans instead take into consideration the scheduled time of any proposed event to check if its occurrence is prohibited by existing regulations. However, the Commission noted that campaign promotion via broadcasting vans or use of other equipment was within the rights of campaign teams.

Tong also mentioned a meeting held on Tuesday between a member of the Commission and representatives from the Macau People with Visually Impaired Right Promotion Association. The meeting was held to discuss issues relating to the design of ballots and of voting procedures for the visually impaired, after the association voiced their concern about the initial arrangements.

According to CAEAL, “the idea of designing a ballot specially for the visually impaired is to allow such people an alternate method of voting. They can, if they prefer – and as in previous elections – ask for assistance in casting their vote from someone they trust.”

Regarding the allocation of polling stations, Mr Tong said the Commission would choose schools and facilities of public entities as ballot stations. CAEAL is still looking for appropriate venues given that some venues used in previous elections will be undergoing construction work at the time of the upcoming election. CAEAL plans to operate around 33 polling stations.