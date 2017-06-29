Electronic payment service available at IACM

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) has introduced electronic payment services to make it more convenient for individuals to pay for government services. Residents may now use UnionPay, QuickPass, and Macau Pass to pay for various items, such as government fees, service charges, administrative licenses and permits, cemetery and burial services. Other services processed by IACM, such as applications for written reports on property registration, applications for authenticated construction project documents, sale of government publications and printed materials, collection of fines for traffic offenses, or travel agency licenses and tour guide cards, may also be paid through the electronic payment service. IACM’s integrated service center, as well as the northern, central and islands district public services centers are currently providing the electronic payment function.

Banking industry to face shortage of human resources

The latest report from the Talent Development Committee indicates that Macau’s banking industry will have to deal with a shortage of between 749 and 1,488 human resources staff between the next three to six years. According to the committee, currently there are 231 human resources positions to be filled in within the banking industry. Along with bank tellers, credit business, customer services (non-cash transactions), systems and programs development and accounting, are the major sectors where workers are expected to be scarce. Moreover, in the next three to six years, the insurance industry will face a gap in human resources of between 67 to 95 people. The greatest factor contributing to the lack of human resources is people changing jobs.

Psychiatric patient attacks passenger and police

As confirmed by the Public Security Police Force, a police officer was recently attacked by a local psychiatric patient. On Monday night, a female local resident was attacked by the patient before she fled to a supermarket and hid. However, the patient followed the victim to the supermarket where he, upon arriving, became aggravated. A police officer received a report about the situation and visited the scene. There, he was attacked by the psychiatric patient, becoming injured in the process. The situation ended up being brought under control by several residents who were at the scene.