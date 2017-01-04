Entertainment | New graffiti art in Anim’Arte redecoration

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has brought new decorations to the Anim’Arte Nam Van area, including newly-crafted graffiti art, according to a statement from the Bureau issued yesterday.

The new decorations are comprised of lighting, plants and “window decorations” in addition to art installations under the theme of “cats.” Twelve cats in “fun-loving postures” have been installed in colors based on those found within South American carnivals.

The IC has also renewed earlier collaborations with local graffiti art group “GANTZ 5,” in an effort to continuously bring new creations to the area. The Bureau says that the work of GANTZ 5 will complement other art installations in the area, including three-dimensional structures of the two main mascots of the Macau Cultural and Creative Map, “Pipi” and “Lulu.”

In a separate announcement, the IC noted that the “Nam Van Lake Craft Market” will continue to be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. until June 30.

The market will hold 15 handicraft workshops in the first round, from January 14 to March 19. The workshops include “Preserved hydrangea topiary,” “Succulent bonsai,” “Pressed flower music box,” “Dough clay—Mini macaroons” and “Preserved flower night lights.”

The IC also noted that workshops such as “Glass bottle pendants with colorful sand”, “Japanese-style retro embroidered wallets”, “Natural handmade soap”, “Rolled paper—Mini flowerpot” and “Let’s make embroidery—Handmade embroidered reusable bags” will be featured during the event.

Online registration for these workshops will be available from tomorrow. Successful applicants, selected through a lottery, will be notified via SMS and email on January 13. Those selected will be required to pay registration fees of MOP50 on-site 15 minutes prior to their workshop’s commencement.

The IC added that more information about the admission of each workshop and class schedules can be found on the Macau Cultural and Creative Industries website, or the “Macao Craft Market” Facebook page.