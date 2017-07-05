Environment | 17 tons of plastic bottles disposed daily

Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) director Raymond Tam said Macau disposes of 17 tons of plastic bottles per day.

This statement was part of Tam’s response to lawmaker Lei Cheng I’s written inquiry to the DSPA regarding the date of plastic bottles which had been delivered to the incinerator for treatment.

Plastic bottle waste represents 1.24 percent of all of Macau’s urban solid waste.

Macau’s incinerator center charges MOP350 to dispose of one ton of waste.

Tam pointed out that the center had recycled 18 to 20 percent of the city’s solid waste in recent years.

In Lei’s inquiry, she also questioned whether the government will encourage local residents to use their own water bottles more frequently instead of buying bottled water.

Tam responded that the DSPA has continuously encouraged local residents to use fewer plastic bottles. He did not comment on whether the government plans to install more free water facilities in town.