Environment | IPIM announces keynote speaker for MIECF’s ‘Green Forum’

The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) announced that Achim Steiner, a former executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), will be the keynote speaker of the “Green Forum” at the 2017 Macau International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF)

Steiner, who is also a former Under-Secretary General of the UN, now serves as International Vice-Chair of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED).

Themed “Innovative Green Development for a Sustainable Future”, Steiner’s speech will analyze global environmental challenges and their impact on economic activity, and the main pressures on sustainability.

He will focus in particular on issues related to climate change, and goals for sustainable development and for better use of natural resources.

According to a statement released by IPIM, Steiner will also discuss concepts of green economy, the circular economy and ecological civilization.

Steiner is also set to provide insight on the role that public policy has in promoting a green economy, and public policy’s likely impacts on future businesses, industries and markets (including technological innovations).

The speaker will analyze four cases and in so doing, cover the following sectors: low-carbon and renewable energy; electric vehicles; low-carbon and sustainable agriculture; and green finance.

Steiner will also share his own views on these subjects, as well as discussing the possible impact of those sectors on governments, public policy, enterprises and consumers.

The 2017 MIECF will take place from March 30 to April 1. To commemorate the event’s 10-year milestone, the three-day event will include activities such as a “Green Showcase,” a “Green Forum,” “Green Matching” and a “Green Public Day.”