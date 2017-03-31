Environment | MIECF talks highlight need for conscious consumption

The 2017 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF), is commemorating its 10th edition with a focus on “green innovation”.

Chief Executive Chui Sai On, attended yesterday’s opening ceremony, and said that the region has attempted to foster regional cooperation in environmental protection affairs since its first edition in 2008.

The 2017 MIECF, which will be held until tomorrow, will facilitate eight meetings and a special session under the “Green Forum”.

This year’s organizers have collaborated with Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Ministry of Environmental Protection to organize a session titled “The Blueprint for Innovative Green Development.”

The session will discuss the latest issues relating to innovative green development in mainland China, which includes the ecological improvement and environmental protection issues outlined in China’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

Speakers at the opening ceremony stressed that 2017 is a significant year for implementing the 13th Five-Year Plan and deepening the supply-side of structural reform.

Yang Tiesheng, deputy head of Energy Conservation and Resources Utilization Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China noted that the construction of an ecological civilization requires the advancement of green development, circular development and low-carbon development.

“We [green industries] must be determined to change the traditional model of economic growth which over-relies on resource energy consumption and low-cost factors inputs,” the deputy head remarked.

As the 2017 MIECF is themed “Innovative Green Development for a Sustainable Future,” the speakers highlighted the need for society to move towards conscious consumption of resources.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s secretary of the State of Environment, Carlos Martins, noted that this year’s theme is on the agenda of the European Union and global institutions, as well as on the strategies and major options of governments.

Martins recalled that the United Nations has already defined its strategy for sustainable development in the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

The secretary also emphasized that the EU has approved several measures with the intention of stimulating Europe’s transition from a linear economy to a more sustainable one.

“It is necessary to mobilize society towards conscious consumption to help transition towards a sustainable lifestyle in an innovative, caring society, with sustainable production and consumption models, to build a green economy,” he said.

The Beijing Pavilion also debuted yesterday with the theme “Green Beijing.”

The pavilion aims to showcase its products and technologies from its green enterprises.

The U.S. Pavilion and European Pavilion also held its opening ceremony yesterday.

Commenting on the 10th edition of MIECF, Jim Cunningham, Chief Commercial Consul of the Consulate General of the United Sates in Hong Kong and Macau briefly said that such events provide opportunities for U.S companies to collaborate with companies from the territory and its neighboring regions.

“What’s more important are the lasting relationships that come out of it,” he noted.

The European Pavilion showcases 30 green technology companies.

According to the head of Trade Section of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau, Alessandro Paolicchi, environmental challenges are also in need of the “right regulatory frameworks and right mindset.”

“It’s significant because we have good technologies and companies. We want them to go out not just to Macau but to the entire Pearl River Delta Region,” said Paolicchi.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will organize a delegation from the EU, Portuguese-speaking countries and Macau to visit Zhongshan city in Guangdong Province tomorrow.