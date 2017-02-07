Environment | Plan to curb high-polluting scooters unveiled

The government’s new plan to curb the number of two-stroke engine vehicles in Macau hopes to gain the attention of the owners of “about 30 percent of the total number of vehicles.”

The information was announced by the director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), Raymond Tam, during a press conference yesterday at the bureau’s headquarters.

Tam’s explanation to the press came after a presentation of the program, which aims to remove a total of 9,575 two-wheel vehicles that run on two-stroke engines from the territory’s roads. These vehicles are considered major sources of pollutants.

The new measure proposed in the government’s financial support plan will compensate vehicle owners by up to MOP3,500 for the disposal of such vehicles.

DSPA deputy director Ip Kuong Lam said during the conference that the plan, which will be implemented between February 15 and June 30 this year, will expedite the disposal procedure of these vehicles before the new administrative regulation for “exhaust emissions limits and measuring procedures” comes into force on July 1.

Ip said there are rules and procedures in place to determine candidates for the program. Vehicle owners must fill out a registration form and ensure that their vehicle is in good condition, with the road tax up to date.

Ip also noted that “the analysis of the process can take up to 75 days,” after which owners will receive a written reply telling them to deliver the vehicle to a specific inspection center. The owner will then be required to wait another 60 days for the payment of government support.

When asked about the 75-day waiting period, Tam explained, “75 days is the maximum time [to solve the most complex cases, whereas] the normal processing time will be much faster and can even be only seven days.”

Tam added that the DSPA expects to invest about MOP 30 million in this program, which he said “will have an important effect.”

To help owners follow up on their application status, the DSPA also created a specific page on its official website. Vehicle owners can track their application or check whether their motorcycle is eligible for the program.

Another topic that raised questions was the subsidy amount of MOP3,500. “We pondered the situation of the local market as well as the experience gathered in similar operations made by the neighboring territories,” Tam said, noting that the government considered the amount to be “a good incentive.”

In order to help the population understand the procedure and clarify doubts, the DSPA will host public sessions on February 14 and 18, as well as a media campaign across newspapers, TV, radio and on public buses to educate the population.

In response to the possibility of extending such plans to diesel vehicles in future, Tam said: “We will study and see what is possible to do.”

The local government appears to be trying to enforce the European emission standards (Euro 4), which limits the exhaust emissions of new vehicles sold in EU (European Union) and European Economic Area (EEA) member states.

According to Tam, the government plans to enforce stricter rules by implementing the Euro 5 emission standards in the near future.

The Euro 4 rule was implemented in EU and EEA member states on January 2005, while the Euro 5 came into force in September 2009.