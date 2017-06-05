Exhibition depicts ferry transport over the years

The exhibition “In Search of those Journeys – A Retrospective Exhibition of the Ferry Transport between Macao and the Islands” commenced on Saturday at the Taipa Houses-Museum.

In the mid-twentieth century, the ferry was an important mode of transportation for passengers between the Macau peninsula, Taipa and Coloane.

Upon the completion of Estrada do Istmo, which connects Taipa and Coloane, and the Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, which connects Macau and Taipa, ferry transportation was gradually suspended. Eventually, it became a part of the city’s history and memory.

This exhibition unveils a number of artefacts for the first time, such as original documents “Stock Booklet of Un Fat Ferry between Macau and Coloane” and “Lease Contract of Motorboat”, which belonged to the original ferry operator.

According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the exhibition features other items related to the ferry, including photographs, ferry tickets, newspapers and commemorative publications.

In the exhibition, interactive electronic screens depict “The Evolution of Macau’s Topography”, covering the territory’s coastlines and vessel routes from different eras.

The exhibition will also screen video excerpts of interviews with elderly residents who share their stories of taking the old ferry, revealing the unique and rustic simplicity of this small city.

In addition, visitors can experience a 3D virtual ferry ride based on the ferry model “Kuong Kong.”

The opening ceremony was officiated by the assistant of the deputy director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau, Shao Bin, and the vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Kent Ieong, amongst other officials.

The IC said that the multimedia exhibition is a window into historic social changes that occurred in the region, and provides a wealth of information for future studies on maritime traffic.

The exhibition is open until October 5.