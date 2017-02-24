Fashion market developing, say student enthusiasts

From Japanese culture and electronic music to architectural structure and the natural environment, ten graduates from the “Diploma Programme for Fashion Design and Manufacturing 2015/2016” drew inspiration from diverse sources to produce trendy garments.

The students used various techniques such as indigo dyeing, digital fabric printing and 3D printing.

Winners of the diploma programme told the Times about the difficulties of starting a career in Macau’s fashion industry due to a lack of resources.

The designers also expressed doubts over whether they would succeed in the industry, as most locals prefer purchasing clothing online and stores that sell Japanese or Korean-influenced styles.

Celestino Maria Cordova, the “First Overall Winner,” who also won the Academic Award, noted that shoppers tend to purchase items online out of convenience.

He also said China’s online retailers sell clothing replicas and pieces at relatively lower prices, which he told the Times was “dragging the whole industry down.”

“Consumers can buy clothes that are more fashionable and cheaper. […] They don’t want to get to know what designers are offering them,” Cordova lamented.

Cordova also suggested that designs are becoming indistinguishable because retailers only want styles that have been proven to be popular with the masses.

On the other hand, Cordova is looking to establish his own brand in the near future, which he hopes will give fashion enthusiasts in the region more options.

Meanwhile, Yuna Leong and Mickey Che – respectively the second and third “Overall Winners”, respectively – said it would take some time for them to settle in the fashion industry.

Leong, who also won “Best Color Coordination”, expressed her belief that Macau’s fashion industry has been continually developing despite its small size.

She told the Times she has no plans to establish her own brand, but intends to stay in the fashion industry even though “there are still many things to consider such as capital and rent.”

Commenting on the region’s fashion industry, Che, who also won the “Grand Trendy Award”, remarked, “It’s quite optimistic compared to the past because more people now have their own style.”

Victoria Kuan, senior manager of the Creative Fashion and Image Department at Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), noted that the course offered a strong marketing and branding module.

Kuan believes that the government has significantly assisted aspiring fashion designers by launching projects and subsidies to help promote their works.

Thirteen pieces by the graduates will be displayed at the Macao Fashion Gallery until March 26. The exhibition is titled “Transformation – Works Exhibition of Diploma Course in Fashion Design and Manufacturing.”