Ferry terminal opens, some visitors unhappy with lengthy walks

The long-delayed Taipa Maritime Terminal opened its doors to the public yesterday, but some passengers were unhappy with the long walk from the pier to the casino shuttle buses.

After some 12 years under construction, the terminal offers passengers no restaurants or shops.

The Times visited the Taipa terminal yesterday and noted that several passengers, who chose to take shuttle buses to designated integrated resorts, found it tiring to walk from the pier to the terminals.

A few even said they would choose the Macau Ferry Terminal in future.

“We came here many times and yes, it’s a very long way. We are also thinking that next time we will use the other [terminal] in Macau,” said a couple who refused to be identified.

“From here [arrival hall] to the shuttle buses, it [seems] very far, and there was nothing to see,” said the tourist.

“It was very tiring. I think the old one was better. There were no shops but I think maybe because it is still the first day,” said another.

Although several tourists find it easier to use the old Cotai terminal because of its access to bus stops and shuttle buses, some suggested that the new terminal is an improvement over the old one. Some also argued that walking from the pier to the arrival hall is not a problem.

Several tourists were also surprised by the new Taipa Maritime Terminal.

“I was just really surprised because I was here last week. It feels a bit long but it was cool, so it was okay. This is better,” said another visitor, who regularly comes to Macau.

The taxi stand is connected directly to the arrival hall, while visitors going to the integrated resorts will have to take some three to five minutes to walk to the bus terminals.

The 200,000-square meter mega structure includes 16 bridge-quays for fast ferries and three multipurpose berths that can be used for several kinds of ships.

As previously reported, the secretary for Transport and Public Works has informed that it may be another year before restaurants, shops and tourist services can commence operations.

The MOP3.8 billion terminal will later embark on a third phase of development, which involves the demolition of the old temporary ferry terminal (built during phase 1) as well as the construction of a new fuel park onsite to supply the vessels operating in the new terminal. LV