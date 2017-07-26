Film fair helps local producers in search of investors

The 2017 Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macau Film Production Investment and Trade Fair kicked off yesterday at the Regency Art Hotel Macau.

The two-day fair is exclusively for members of the film industry.

The event features 26 film projects. More than 70 investors from all three regions are participating.

During the fair, film producers will present their projects and meet with potential investors in order to explore pairing services, investment and development opportunities for their film projects.

Three awards will be presented at the end of the Investment Fair to recognize promising projects.

The winning projects will be decided by individual investors’ votes after the interviews.

A seminar themed “New Trend in Online and Theater Film Distribution” will also be held during the fair.

Prior to the fair, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) met local film producers in preparation for the event.

The fair was first held in 2014, and aimed to offer a quality platform for exchange between producers and investors from the three regions, creating a shared film investment and cooperation channel; supporting small and medium-sized film production, training industry professionals, and promoting the development of the film industry in the three regions according to organizers.

IC president Leung Hio Ming said, “There are young film producers from Macau who are chosen by the film investors each year [since the Fair’s first edition].”

According to the IC’s vice-president Ieong Chi Kin, the fair accepts a maximum of 10 movies a year from the three regions.

“We hope that each place [Guangdong, Macau, Hong Kong] can arrange a minimum of 20 film producers, or investors, […] to meet with our producers,” said Ieong, adding that the Fair has accumulated more than 190 successful matches between producers and investors since its first edition.

The movies that were selected during previous editions of the fair have already been produced and released.

In addition, Ieong told the media that films produced by local teams and subsidized by IC’s financial support programs have already been released across many regions.

This year marks the second time that the IC has handed out a specific subsidy to film producers. This year’s round of subsidy applications has already commenced, with the IC receiving 15 applications so far. The selection process has entered its second and final round.

The subsidy is granted to four films each year, with winners being offered MOP1.5 million to complete their movie production process, including the release of the final feature film.