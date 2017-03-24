Film | ‘Mr Bean’ back for Chinese premiere

After another internet hoax propagating a rumor that British comedian Rowan Atkinson had died, the actor behind the popular oddball of Mr Bean has surfaced in China where he is attending the premiere of his upcoming film, “Top Funny Comedian: The Movie,” in which he makes a cameo appearance as his serial character.

“Top Funny Comedian: The Movie” narrates the story of a group of five characters – four men and woman – who travel to Macau. One in the group gets lost in the city, requiring the others to search for and save them.

The character of Mr Bean, who is better known as “Mr Foolish Bean” in China, stars alongside well-known Chinese actors.

Atkinson was spotted in Macau at a Cotai resort in September last year, while shooting a scene in the movie.

A fake tweet claiming that Atkinson had died in a car crash went viral last weekend having been shared and liked over 300,000 times. The tweet was sent under a twitter account set up to resemble Fox News.

Several celebrities have been the victims of similar hoaxes in recent years including actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan.