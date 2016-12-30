Forum Macau receptive to the entry of São Tomé and Príncipe

The Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau) has announced that it is receptive to the entry of São Tomé and Príncipe to the group.

“São Tomé and Príncipe is one of the family members of the Portuguese-speaking countries and the Permanent Secretariat [of the Forum Macau] has an attitude of ‘receptiveness’ regarding its participation [in the group],” said a spokesperson of Forum Macau to Lusa, adding that if the country submits a request to join Forum Macau, the Secretariat “is willing to submit [this matter] to the Forum members for discussion.”

The statement comes after last week’s re-establishment of formal relations between São Tomé and Príncipe and the People’s Republic of China, after they were severed by the mainland in 1997 in reaction to close relations between the African country and Taiwan.

Since the announcement that São Tomé and Príncipe would discontinue its diplomatic relations with Taiwan in support of the mainland’s “One-China” policy, the possibility of the African country becoming a part of Forum Macau, which has been a longstanding goal of the São Tomé and Príncipe government, now seems to be on track to be achieved.

São Tomé and Príncipe is the only Portuguese-speaking country that is not part of Forum Macau, despite being permitted as an observer. This is a consequence of its former recognition of Taiwan.

Over the past 20 years Taiwan has worked with the African nation on various projects, but recently suggestions have emerged that the “partnership” with Taiwan was not as “fruitful as initially expected.” During the ceremony marking the reestablishment of diplomatic ties with China, São Tomé and Príncipe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Urbino Botelho stated: “We need to correct the mistakes from the past.” He also reaffirmed the country’s recognition of the ‘One-China’ policy. RM