Gaming | 15 new tables for Legend Palace

Macau Legend Development Ltd.’s latest casino property will open on February 27 (Monday), the company’s chief executive, David Chow, has announced. The new property has been awarded just 15 new-to-market tables.

Legend Palace, the second property to open in the redeveloped area of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, will host more than 220 rooms and has been designed to include gaming tables as well.

As the company is not granted a table quota from the MSAR government, Macau Legend is required to cooperate with the existing concessionaires. Currently, it is under an agreement with SJM Holdings Ltd.

Chow said that he hoped that the local government would grant the property some 30 new-to-market gaming tables, down from the 66 live-dealer tables he had once sought, according to GGR Asia. However, the government has decided that just 15 new-to-market tables will be allowed to operate in the new hotel.

In response to this decision, Chow has indicated that the company will consider reallocating some gaming tables from his other Macau casinos, so that the total number of tables would “suffice” for Legend Palace’s operations.

Currently, Macau Legend Development runs two other casinos in the MSAR, the Babylon Casino at Fisherman’s Wharf and Pharaoh’s Palace Casino at the Landmark Macau. It operates just under 180 gaming tables across its properties.

A third hotel, the 500-room Legendale Hotel, is being planned for the site, however Macau Legend is still awaiting government approval over the height of the property, the company stated in a report.