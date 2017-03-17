Gaming – Human resources | SJM to offer 10,000 jobs for new projects

The Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (SJM) will offer 10,000 job vacancies during 2017 and the first half of 2018, said Angela Leong, managing director and chief administrative officer of SJM, during yesterday’s inauguration ceremony for the company’s new recruitment center.

Leong told the media and officiating guests that the job openings are due to manpower requirements for two of the company’s upcoming projects: the upcoming Hotel Jai Alai and Cotai’s Grand Lisboa Palace. The latter property will open in the first half of 2018.

“To fully support the large number of recruitment and receive thousands of local job seekers in the future, the SJM Recruitment Center opens today,” said Leong in her opening speech, adding that the company is also launching its own job portal for interested applicants.

The company also plans to open recruitment via Facebook and WeChat platforms, which are currently undergoing testing.

SJM said a range of front- and back-office positions from both gaming and non-gaming departments will be available. At this stage, applications are only open to local residents.

Located in the NAPE area, the 5,000 square-feet center is equipped with multiple interview rooms, as well as other open spaces for job fairs and training activities.

A library and training room for current gaming staff will also be included in the facilities.

Leong concluded the ceremony with a slogan for the newly inaugurated center: “Intelligence, Passion and Innovation.” She described these as the company’s core values and vowed to “embrace future challenges with positivity and innovation in an ever-changing society.”