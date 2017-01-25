Gaming | London event draws interest from Macau

An international gaming event will be held in London next month involving several Macau-based companies. The award-winning event “ICE Totally Gaming” will be hosted at London’s ExCeL venue for exhibitions and conferences between February 7 and 9.

Among the Macau-based participants are Aruze Gaming Macau Ltd., gaming magazine Inside Asian Gaming, and the Macao Gaming Show. According to organizers, there will be up to 500 exhibitors at the event, one-quarter of which will be first-time participants.

Organizers state that “ICE Totally Gaming” is the only business-to-business gaming event in the world that brings together both the online and offline gaming sectors.

Seminars will be held at the event covering topics such as market growth and stability, diversity and leadership in gaming and eSports. There will also be region specific seminars on Japan, India, Africa and Latin America.

Last year’s edition was attended by more than 28,500 visitors, claims organizer Clarion Events citing an independent audit, which marked a record-high for the event. There were organizations present from some 150 nations.

“Despite the continued program of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the industry, ICE continues to grow both in terms of the net floor space it occupies and the number of exhibiting companies which choose London as the place to launch products and services to an international audience,” said Kate Chambers, managing director of Clarion’s Gaming Division, according to a press release.

“We invited the world of gaming to enter the ‘Gaming Technopolis’ and they came – in their thousands,” she added, commenting on last year’s event.