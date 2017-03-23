Gaming operators highlight non-gaming offerings

The region’s six gaming operators presented their non-gaming and entertainment facilities during the “Macau Integrated Tourism & Leisure and Corporate Social Responsibility Forum” yesterday.

To collaborate on the promotion of leisure and entertainment, the operators highlighted their offerings in sectors like food and beverage, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and entertainment facilities.

The event was organized by the Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM) and supported by the Liaison Office of the People’s Republic of China to support economic diversification.

“Macau’s gaming revenues have experienced cycles of exponential growth, followed by considerable adjustments and finally managed to achieve a steady recovery in recent months. The government, the enterprises, and the whole community are now all aspiring to further strengthen Macau’s non-gambling sectors, with a view to attracting more stratified visitors, offering them more choices, so as to extend their stay and spending in Macau,” said IPM’s president Lei Heong Iok during the opening ceremony.

“The ultimate goal is to enhance the whole industry’s resilience against the impact of all possible adverse factors and to maintain Macau’s economic rigor and achieve sustained development by raking in revenues from both gaming and non-gaming businesses,” he added.

Representatives of all six operators attended the event to promote their non-gaming projects, which they said have been significant investments for each of them. During the presentation, they introduced their non-gaming projects and the various measures they have implemented to assist the local community.

Sands China – which currently operates five integrated resorts – reiterated that it was the first to introduce the integrated resort business model to Macau. In the last 12 years, its facilities have reportedly received more than 363 million visitors.

To promote Macau as Asia’s premier exhibition destination, Sands China has introduced 700 MICE events, attracting one million attendees and forming partnerships with more than 50 travel agencies worldwide.

The company won more than 90 customer service awards and honors in 2016.

Another operator, SJM, said it regularly organizes and sponsors various arts and sports activities, including the redevelopment of the Kam Pek Casino as the new Kam Pek Community

Centre. SJM added that the Lisboa is the region’s first comprehensive hotel and remains a landmark in the territory.

The Grand Lisboa Palace integrated resort – currently under construction in Cotai – was also featured in the presentation. About 95 percent of its premises will be used non-gaming purposes, acccording to SJM.

The operator also reiterated that the opening of the Jai Alai Hotel and Grand Lisboa Palace will create more than 10,000 jobs for Macau residents, most of which will be for non-gaming positions.

Galaxy Entertainment Group, which operates three flagship projects, also showcased non-gaming facilities such as The Grand Resort Deck. The operator said its “Broadway Food Street” serves as a model for supporting the development of local businesses. More than 60 percent of the companies it supports are local SMEs.

MGM Cotai to present a resident show

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the event, CEO and executive director of MGM China Grant Bowie said the upcoming MGM Cotai will host a number of entertainment activities and shows.

He did not disclose further details but said that the property will be home to a resident show.

“All of those things, a resident show, headliner opportunities, opportunities for DJ night club, we have an opportunity here to do really something very different because we’ve created an environment that literally transforms in front of your eyes,” he said.

Bowie stated that the property’s shows would have a clear connection to China, as MGM aims to “bring the world to China and take China to the world.”

“We’ve been in the city to know that […] we need […] our Western style but most importantly [we need to] give it a Chinese flavor. That’s what we’re working on and we’re very excited about that,” he continued.

Bowie said construction of the MGM Cotai is “going well” and that they are working to meet their target opening date in the second quarter of this year.

“We want to be open this year. It’s important for us and it’s important for Macau.”