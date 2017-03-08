Gaming sector employees slightly down

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, the Gaming Sector had 55,794 full-time employees, down by 0.8 percent year-on-year, of which the number of dealers dropped by 2.4 percent to 24,039.

The survey results conducted by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates that average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in the gaming sector stood at MOP21,990 by year-end, up by 1.7 percent year-on-year.

Average earnings of dealers increased by 0.3 percent, at MOP18,840.

Job vacancies totaled 555 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, up by 93 year-on-year. Most of the vacancies were for clerks and service & sales workers.

In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 30.3 percent of the vacancies required work experience and 85.2 percent required senior secondary education or lower.

Requirement for knowledge of Mandarin and English stood at 94.8 percent and 43.6 percent respectively.

In last year’s fourth quarter, a total of 662 new employees were hired, a substantial increase of 76.1 percent from 376 in the same quarter of 2015.

The employee recruitment rate (1.2 percent) and the job vacancy rate (1 percent) increased slightly by 0.5 and 0.2 percentage points year-on-

year respectively.

Employee turnover rate (1.4 percent) also fell slightly by 0.4 percentage points.

DSEC noted that these indicators suggested that the human resource situation of the Gaming Sector was relatively stable in this quarter.