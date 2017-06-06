Gaming | Security enhanced after Manila attack

Smoke rises early Friday from the Resorts World Manila complex

Local authorities plan to enhance casino security following an attack on a Manila casino hotel. A meeting was held on Sunday between the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), the Judiciary Police (PJ), and representatives of the gaming operators to discuss how to enhance casino security work, and how all sectors should react to severe safety incidents.

The meeting occurred after Friday’s attack on Resorts World Manila where 37 patrons and employees died. Most of the casualties were due to smoke inhalation, as the victims tried to hide in one of the casino’s VIP rooms on the second floor. The attacker was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict who set fire to gaming tables in an attempt to steal money from the casino, according to police.

According to a statement issued by the PJ, during the meeting, the police asked casinos to increase security personnel and equipment for security checks, and enhance their communication with the PJ in cases of emergency. The DICJ pledged to strengthen and improve its inspection work.

On the sidelines of an event yesterday, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, commented on the meeting’s outcome. “Everyone agreed that performing a good safety job has a direct influence over Macau’s development into a World Tourism and Leisure Center,” he said. “Whether it’s the safety of tourists, of Macau residents, or of on-duty people, our levels of concern are high,” Leong noted.

The secretary claimed that the government is paying close attention to safety conditions in casinos, and pointed out that if the government needs to allocate more resources to ensure safety, it will do so.

Leong also commented on the gross gaming revenue (GGR) for May, which reached MOP22.74 billion (USD2.83 billion), up by 23.7 percent year-on-year and 12.8 percent compared with the previous month, marking the 10th consecutive month of growth.

The secretary noted that the increase does not mean that the adjustment period of Macau’s gaming sector has came to an end, as May’s revenue is still the lowest when compared to the May of 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

“Even if Macau’s economy, including the gaming sector, has entered a stable condition and is heading in a good direction, I think it is not just about the gaming industry,” said Leong, who stated that Macau’s recent GDP saw an increase of more than 10 percent year-on-year, although, as he noted, the gaming sector only increased by approximately 10 percent, while other tourism sectors grew by more than 20 percent.

“We can infer from these figures that the structure of Macau’s economic growth is changing,” said Leong, adding that “in the past, we could see that the gaming sector showed a strong driving ability, but now several numbers reflect that we have improved in different aspects.”

The secretary noted that Macau’s economic situation can be “seen more clearly” if it is perceived from all different aspects, not just the gaming sector. JZ