‘Go-slow’ protest to be held tomorrow

The “Go-slow” protest will be held tomorrow, but organizers are not satisfied with the routes proposed by authorities.

The protest – which was organized by several associations and supported by the office of Pereira Coutinho and fellow lawmaker Leong Veng Chai – was recently postponed due to a lack of consensus with the authorities in relation to proposed routes.

The “Go-slow” protest was previously scheduled to be held on February 12 in protest against the government’s proposed fee hike for several services offered by the Traffic Affairs Bureau (DSAT), especially those concerning vehicle removal and deposit in cases of irregular parking.

The demonstration also calls for the resignation of Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário.

According to the latest proposed route, the protest would begin at the Legislative Assembly, then head to Sai Van Lake and the Ocean Gardens Road before ending at the government headquarters.

Lawmaker Leong Veng Chai told the press yesterday that he accepted the proposed route as the protest was a matter of public interest. He also added that they would not want to postpone the demonstration again.

Coutinho, who was absent from yesterday’s press conference, sought Macau residents’ understanding regarding potential traffic congestion on the day of the protest, and advised them to “find alternative solutions to go to work.”

He noted that the parties involved are protesting as a last resort. LV