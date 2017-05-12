Gov’t considers permanent tour bus ban near St. Paul’s ruins

The Central District Advisory Committee for Community Services revealed that the government is considering a permanent ban on tour buses in the vicinity of the Ruins of St. Paul, according to a report by Cheng Pou.

The government disclosed this on Wednesday, during a meeting with the Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Transport Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Last August, a serious accident involving a tour bus took place near the St. Paul’s Ruins, injuring 11 tourists onboard. After the accident, the local government issued a temporary tour bus restriction around the area.

Specifically, the government reduced in more than 50 percent the bus passage time allowed in the morning period around these areas.

According to several commentators, the restrictions led to more tour buses passing quickly through the region to drop off and pick up tourists, which led to an unexpected increase in traffic jams during rush hours.

The committee suggested that the government should divert these tour buses to the Tap Seac parking lots, an operation that would involve approximately 200 to 300 vehicles.

The government is expected to have another meeting today to discuss these issues.