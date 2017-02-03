Grand Prix | Promising Russell has sights set high for Macau

Eighteen-year-old Briton George Russell hopes to return to the Macau Grand Prix Formula 3 race for a win this year.

“After last year I’d be expected to win or put in a massive performance,” said Russell, carrying renewed hope for himself and the Mercedes Formula 1 team with his sights set high for this year’s edition.

Russell’s hopes appear plausible after finishing seventh in his debut last year in pole position, during a historic edition of the race that marked the first run of the first ever FIA F3 World Cup.

Despite the switch to the GP3 series this year, Russell has already said to have fallen in the love with the Guia circuit and would be up for a new challenge to prove his value on the Macau Grand Prix.

“I hope I can go back there in the future,” Russell told Autosport, “It’s one of the most amazing circuits I’ve ever driven – if you’re not quick you don’t enjoy a track, and if you are quick you do.”

Russell’s Macau pole last year marked a new milestone for the British driver, after being awarded the 2014 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award.

Remarking on the Guia circuit, Russell said, “[it] is absolutely incredible, and if I got the chance to drive it again I’d be really grateful.”

Russell explained how he faced the challenge of racing the corners of Guia in his first year: “I said all year that I’d rather have the recognition from qualifying on pole than qualifying 20th and winning when everyone else crashed.”

The only obstacle in his way to Macau might be the GP3 season, which will have its final round in Abu Dhabi the weekend after the Macau GP, with Russell’s participation mostly dependent on the season results at the time. RM