Group calls for cycling infrastructure

Following a proposal for a bicycle-priority route system three years ago, a cycling association is still waiting for the government to provide them with designated cycling lanes and areas.

Back in 2014, New Macau Association proposed that the existing two bicycle lanes should be extended, and that a bicycle lane network should be built based on the pedestrian systems throughout the central area of Taipa. However, such lanes have yet to be implemented.

Macau has two cycling lanes in Taipa: the Waterfront and Lotus cycling lanes. However, the Cycling General Association of Macau is still urging the government to enhance these lanes in a bid to deliver safer cycling tracks.

Since the Waterfront and Lotus cycling lanes are not connected to each other, cyclists are still at risk of injury.

As cited in a TDM report, Chan Kuai Son, member of the Cycling General Association of Macau called for the government to provide them with a safer road to cycle on.

“The government could set up some facilities to slow down heavy vehicles and allow them to ride on the left hand side, so that heavy vehicles are apart from the cyclists,” said Chan.

“This will enhance the safety of cyclists,” he added.

Meanwhile, a bicycle rental owner in Taipa Village noted that some residents still cycle on the sidewalk even when forbidden – including children – due to the lack of bicycle lanes.

The 2014 proposal from ANM stated that bicycle lanes should be made available on the roads and designated as part of the future mass transportation infrastructure.

The association also called for facilities to be integrated for bicycle transport in the urban planning of North Taipa and in the Seac Pai Van public housing complex.

“It’s easier to establish this green transport system in the new reclamation lands; and the government can consider formulating policies that encourage commercial and residential places to add public facilities for bicyclists,” the group said. LV