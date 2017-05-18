Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Film Fair calls for submissions

The 2017 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Film Production Investment and Trade Fair, which will be held this year in July, is now calling for the submission of Macau film projects, according to one of its co-organizers, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). Submissions from the film industry will be accepted until the deadline on June 8.

The fair, which has the aim of providing an exchange platform for film producers and investors from Guangdong Province, Macau and Hong Kong, is co-organized by the IC, the Guangdong Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and the Hong Kong Film Development Council.

Held in the MSAR since 2014, organizers say they intend for the fair to help cultivate film professionals and promote the development of the industry in the three regions.

According to the IC, previous editions of the fair have attracted as many as 85 film projects from southern China and approximately 130 representatives of investors. The meetings have resulted in several contracts between filmmakers and production companies, as well as agreements for financial support for overseas film production.

Applicants of Macau film projects to the fair must be 18 years old or above and must be the holder of a valid Macau SAR Resident Identity Card. Each applicant may submit one unfinished film only that has been directed by the applicant, is over 20 minutes in length and has been previously screened to the public.

The adjudicating panel will select a maximum of ten film projects based on criteria such as the creativity of the story, the experience of the applicant and executive production company, and “budget rationality.”