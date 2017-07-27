Guangdong-Macau products fair opens tomorrow

Five booths run by Portuguese enterprises will showcase Portugal’s products in the upcoming Guangdong and Macau Branded Product Fair 2017 (GMBPF 2017) which will take place from tomorrow until July 30.

This year, 107 local enterprises will showcase products made in Macau and products from Portuguese-speaking countries with Macau enterprises as agents.

The GMBPF will continue to be held as a carnival-style event embracing trade, cultural exchange, shopping, leisure, and entertainment, offering merchants and consumers a variety of quality products from Guangdong and Macau.

Both GMBPF and the Macao Franchise Expo 2017 (MFE) will be held concurrently at The Venetian.

“According to our experience, the concurrent holding of the two events will not only expand the number of visitors and thus share resources, but will also condense the atmosphere of both events and create synergy, to provide new cooperation opportunities for merchants at home and abroad,” said Irene Lau, Executive Director of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM).

This year makes the ninth edition of both events.

The venue of this year’s GMBPF covers an area of 9,000 square meters. A total of 345 booths have been set up for this edition of GMBPF, of which, 107 are intended for Macau’s exhibitors, 194 for Guangdong, 30 for Myanmar, and 14 for Indonesia.

Lau also noted that there will be three booths for Brazil, and six for Mozambique.

MFE will cover an area of over 6,000 square meters with over 2,000 booths, and has attracted over 155 exhibitors from mainland China, the United Kingdom, Finland, Japan, Malaysia, in addition to other countries. Exhibitors will display a range of products from fashion clothing to catering.

The Forum on Chain and Franchise Business Opportunities of International Bran will be held on the first day.

Another highlight of this year’s exhibition is that the organizers, IPIM and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, have invited Li Ning, China’s prestigious gymnast, and the Macao Convention and Exhibition’s Conference Ambassador, as a special guest speaker at the Forum.

Guangdong Province’s Commerce authority has organized 136 enterprises to participate in the exhibition.

Nine enterprises have obtained the titles of Famous Chinese Brands and eight enterprises are labelled as Notable Trademarks of China.

Moreover, this year this year will also see the introduction on a focus on Guangdong and Macau’s food and life cultures. The “Road of Train Station Square” has been given the theme “Guangdong and Macao Delicacy Express” and will display food in four stages.