Guangdong seeks to attract human resources companies

Guangdong is looking to attract a number of well-known international human resources companies to enter the province in the coming five years, according to a report by Macao Daily News.

In order to achieve this goal, the province is looking to add 15 to 20 working bases in Guangdong, in particular, focusing on importing human resources from beyond China.

The aforementioned plans are written in Guangdong’s most recent five-year plan in regard to the province’s human resource and social welfare development. Topics covered relate to key aspects of this area while outlaying the priority for a series of measures to achieve these goals, which Guangdong will implement soon.

The province also expects to award individuals and organizations that recruit the talented people in demand in China.

Aside from the recruitment drive, Guangdong will also implement additional policies to improve the province’s quality of scientific and technological human resources. In particular, the province will renew some of its scientific projects relating to new materials, sea, and biological technology.