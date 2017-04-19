Health | Avian Flu infects 12 more in mainland China

The Health Bureau (SSM) revealed yesterday that there are 12 new cases of human infection in mainland China by the avian influenza virus (H7N9), citing reports from the Chinese health authorities.

Three of the cases have occurred in the Sichuan Province, two in the Henan Province, and one case each was reported in the Anhui, Zhejiang, Hunan, Beijing and Tianjin Provinces.

The patients consist of nine men and three women, with ages ranging between 39 and 81 years old, seven of which were diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

At least nine of the patients had been in contact with live birds and poultry in local markets before the onset of the first symptoms.

Since September last year, infections by the same virus have been registered in several provinces, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Shanghai, Guangzhou (Guangdong), Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Shandong, Liaoning, Henan, Sichuan, Guangxi, Chongqing, Beijing, Gansu, Tianjin and Tibet.

According to the health authorities, there were two confirmed cases in Macau – one contracted abroad – with the first case occurring in mid-December last year.

Sales of live poultry have been suspended in the region since February, when an outbreak of the virus was detected by the sanitary inspection authorities in live poultry in Nam Yue Wholesale Market.

The SSM also informed, in several statements, that they have established a series of contingency plans in response to avian influenza.

Such plans include maintaining a large stock of retroviral drugs and personal protection equipment.

However, the health authorities continue to consider the potential risk of the situation, and advise the public to avoid markets, farms and other places where there is sale or display of birds in places where cases of avian influenza have been reported. They also advise the public to avoid purchasing or transporting any unscreened birds or poultry, and to avoid consuming meat, offal and blood from poorly cooked poultry. RM