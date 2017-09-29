Health Bureau cracks down on illegal clinic

With the support of the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the Health Bureau (SSM) initiated a systematic investigation on Tuesday into medical clinics operating without a permit, or performing medical practices for which they are not legally certificated, the SSM informed in a statement.

On Tuesday, the bureau inspected medical clinics operating in a commercial building in central Macau and detected several instances of malpractice as a result. The investigation was triggered following a complaint that medical clinics in this building were supplying a large quantity of illegal medicine as well as equipment for liposuction services. The complaint also disclosed that several staff at the clinic did not possess the required certification to provide the services offered.

During the investigation, inspectors found that the “J Medical Center” clinic located at Edifício Comercial Rodrigues on Avenida da Praia Grande was guilty of multiple infractions, including being an unlicensed premise in one instance, and in another, operating a medical clinic before the outcome of a licensing application had been granted.

Inspectors also found evidence in support of the complaint that the venue was operating illegally, including the presence of used syringes, empty medication bottles, and several medicines obtained through illegal importation. In addition, inspectors found tools and clinical utilities for liposuction surgery as well as medical files related to such procedures. These materials were immediately sealed by the Health Bureau inspectors for further investigation.

The SSM also placed a warning at the door of the unlicensed venue warning of the ban to provide any medical services.

According to the SSM, the clinic’s activities are likey to breach Law 7/2003 (Foreign Trade Law) and Decree-Law number 84/90/M regarding medical procedures of health professionals.

Additionally, operating a medical clinic without a license and providing medicine to the public without authority is likely to breach Decree-Law number 58/90/M.

According to the Bureau, the “J Medical Center,” formerly known as “Dr. J Clinic,” had previously breached advertising standards between 2013 and 2016 by promoting slimness and beauty in relation to medical liposuction surgery. It received a fine for this infraction. RM

