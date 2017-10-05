Health Bureau suspends 3 physicians and clinic operation

The Health Bureau (SSM) has suspended three physicians and initiated proceedings to terminate “J Medical Center,” the clinic that was the subject of last week’s crackdown against illegal medical clinics. The clinic was found to be operating illegally without proper licensing in addition to performing illegal medical procedures and the unlawfully possessing certain medications.

The SSM acknowledged a complaint submitted by a local resident on September 28 and decided to take action against the clinic by preventatively suspending its operations along with three medical staff members.

According to a statement from the bureau, the local resident complained of “adverse” reactions after undergoing an autologous fat transfer procedure (in the breasts) and an abdominal liposuction surgery at the J Medical Centre, which was performed to an inadequate standard.

The SSM reaffirmed that according to the law currently into force, “no private health care service providers are authorized to perform medical procedures such as liposuction and autologous fat transfer,” noting that during the previous inspection to the clinic, SSM had discovered “circumstantial evidence” that it was performing the prohibited services.

Since the evidence and testimony collected corroborate these facts, the SSM decided to suspend the licences three physicians operating in the establishment for their continued illegal operations that constituted a threat to public health.

The statement clarified that the physicians and the clinic are now suspended from all operations for a period of three months.

The SSM also noted that it will conclude the investigation procedures as fast as possible, adding, “If the offenses are proven, the physicians and other employees from the Center will be punished according to the law.”

The health authority also warned the public not to engage in such treatments. “Given that liposuction and autologous fat transfer need to be performed under the use of anesthetics and have require strict personnel requirements, as well as proper facilities and equipment, they enclose also serious risks of complications (such as fat embolism).”

“People should take into account the risk of this [type] of surgery before they proceed with it as they may cause several health hazards and lead to adverse reactions and negative health consequences,” the statement concluded. RM

