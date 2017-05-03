Health | Clinic prescribes ointment containing unlabeled ingredients

One private clinic located in the vicinity of Areia Preta has been reported by the Health Bureau (SSM) for prescribing a self-made eczema ointment for children, which contains steroids, according to a statement by SSM released last week.

The story was originally reported by Chinese media Macau Concealers.

According to the report, a parent of a child diagnosed with eczema said that the medicine was claimed to contain no steroids, even though its side effects were “seriously obvious.”

“I have a friend who is a nurse, she thought that the medicine was really magical; the eczema on the baby turned better after applying it twice or three times. However, if I stop using it, the eczema comes back again, which is very similar to the behavior of steroids.”

At home, the parent then tested the medicine to determine whether or not it contained steroids and obtained positive results.

When questioned by the parent, the clinic denied his test results.

SSM have stated that it has sent staff to the clinic and collected samples of the medicine for further observations.

SSM confirmed that “evidences show that the clinic is suspected of providing patients ointment containing unlabeled ingredients.”

SSM also says that if there is any evidence indicating that the incident was prompted by criminal behavior, SSM will report the case and forward it to other departments.