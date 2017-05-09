Health | Patient family accuses hospital of negligent surgery

The Kiang Wu Hospital and a mainland doctor have been accused of being responsible for a patient’s life-threatening condition, according to a statement released by the Health Bureau (SSM).

Late last week, the patient, a mainland resident, came to the Kiang Wu Hospital seeking medical treatment for her intracranial aneurysms.

After having undergone surgery at the hospital, the patient’s life is now in danger due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

According to a report by Jornal Va Kio, the patient’s family believe that both the hospital and the surgeon were negligent during the operation.

The mainland doctor came to Macau specifically to lead the surgery.

SSM says it has already received a report from the Kiang Wu hospital, and that the patient is currently still in a critical condition.