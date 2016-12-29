Health | Two cases of Malaria reported by the SSM

The Macau Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a government body under the Health Bureau (SSM), reported the confirmation of two imported cases of Malaria on December 27.

According to a statement issued by the SSM, the two infected persons aged 30 and 63 years old, are father and son and have permanent residence in Angola.

The same statement read that they had arrived in Macau on December 22 for a holiday, coming from Angola before a stop in Dubai and before entering Hong Kong, from where they have travelled to Macau.

After arriving in the territory they began to have symptoms of the infection, reporting high fevers (above 39 degrees Celsius), which led them to seek help at the emergency room of the public hospital (CHCSJ).

Tests conducted by the hospital as well as by Zhuhai Border Inspection and Quarantine Laboratory showed positive results on December 27.

The fact that the two patients had a history of travel in areas where the disease is active as well as the time when the first symptoms appeared led the services to classify the two cases as imported cases of the disease.

According to the SSM these were also the first cases of such disease reported in 2016.

The SSM did state that they will carry out a campaign for mosquitos’ elimination in the area where the patients had been staying, appealing for the collaboration of the residents while they adopted the anti-mosquitos measures.

At the same time, the SSM urges residents to take precautions when traveling to infected areas. RM