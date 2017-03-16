Hengqin looks for overseas post-doc fellows

Earlier this week, the Administrative Committee of Hengqin New Area announced that the Hengqin district received the approval of China’s post-doc administrative committee to set up a post-doctoral research office and to independently recruit post-doctoral fellows.

The approval marks the first time a post-doctoral research station in China’s free trade zone has been allowed.

Deng Lianbing, a director at Hengqin’s post-doctoral administrative office, said, “we will explore a work module through which we can introduce post-doctoral fellows from Macau and Hong Kong.”

According to Deng, Hengqin will enhance communications between outstanding research supervisors from the two SARs and mainland post-doctoral fellows, all with the intention of creating a lasting connection between talented people living across mainland, Macau, and Hong Kong.

In addition, Deng noted that China’s top post-doctoral administration granting Hengqin such permission indicates that the country is attempting to push forward the communication of PhD human resources in the two SARs and the mainland.

In the future, Hengqin will study ways to connect the region with overseas post-doctoral fellows, Deng revealed. Looking for more overseas post-doctoral students will help Hengqin train additional high-level and new types of talented human resources.

Hengqin also outlined a regulation regarding the region’s post-doctoral administration which grants a maximum of RMB5 million to a single research project to be produced in Hengqin.

Aside from this award, the region will give subsidies primarily for post-doctoral fellows to conduct research and to settle down in Hengqin.

Starting from this year, Hengqin will recruit 40 to 50 post-doctoral fellows. JZ