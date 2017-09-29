Heritage | IC carries out reinforcement works in Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is carrying out reinforcement and cleaning works in the ​​Lai Chi Vun shipyard area, assisting in the removal of collapsed parts and objects that fell in Typhoon Hato, the IC informed in a statement.

Regarding safety and consolidation works that had been completed prior to the typhoon, the IC noted that only one shipyard was affected, but was almost totally destroyed. All remaining structures were unaffected.

A number of safety inspections were performed right after Typhoon Hato, with the IC working closely with contractors and technicians to provide help and ensure that the works were carried out effectively.

At present, the clean-up of the fallen structures has been progressing, as have the reinforcement works, which include scaffolding and new metal roofing, among other measures.

According to the IC, all works presently being undertaken at the site are scheduled for completion in about 20 days.

The IC also stated that after these procedures, it will evaluate the preservation value of the shipyards regarding the possible creation of a museum featuring the objects and techniques of the shipbuilding industry.

The IC said they have also been in close contact with residents in the area throughout all reinforcement works, so as to ensure their safety and that of those passing through the area.



