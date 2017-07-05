Heritage | Macau photo exhibition unveiled in Guimarães, Portugal

A photography exhibition titled “Where the World Heritage Shines – Photography Exhibition of the Historic Center of Macau” is currently being held in the city of Guimarães, Portugal.

The exhibition features more than 90 photographs of the historic center of Macau taken by Chan Hin Io. The photographs show the charm of the small city through various angles, revealing the beauty and exuberant vitality of Macau’s cultural heritage. Among the photographs is a large- scale image of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, measuring 3 meters tall and 12 meters wide.

Chan is an experienced and well-known photographer in Macau. In recent years, he has been devoted to capturing Macau’s customs as well as the city’s landscapes, and has received several awards for his work.

The exhibition of his work commenced on June 23, and its opening ceremony was held at the Vila Flor Palace in Guimarães, Portugal. The ceremony was officiated by representatives from Macau, including the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leung Hio Ming.

The ceremony was preceded by a talk about the historic center of Macau and Guimarães in the Vila Flor Cultural Center, presented by Leung and the architect and chief of the Historic Center Division of Guimarães, Miguel Frazão. The speakers discussed both historic centers and shared their experiences in the conservation and revitalization of historical buildings. Guimarães and Macau were both added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2001 and 2005 respectively.

The exhibition and talk were part of a series of activities held in celebration of the Day of the City of Guimarães, highlighting the importance the city of Guimarães places on cultural exchange and dialogue with Macau.

The exhibition will be held at the Vila Flor Palace in Guimarães until August 12, after which it will be exhibited in Porto, Portugal in March 2018.