Heritage | ‘Peoples’ opinions matter’ in deciding Lai Chi Vun’s fate

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, said on Friday that he is paying attention to the opinions and concerns expressed by the public regarding the old shipyards of Lai Chi Vun in Coloane.

In a statement issued by the office of the Secretary, Tam said that the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) will soon proceed with the demolition of a part of the old shipyard due to safety issues, and will also launch a tender for a study and plan for the area.

Tam also stated that the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosario, is fulfilling his duties in terms of planning, adding that the services will also express their opinion on the cultural significance of the venue.

Tam hopes that after the work is completed, the area will serve as a new tourist attraction for the region and contribute to the welfare of residents in the area.

He further stated that he had been personally visiting the site and cooperating with all bureaus involved to ensure efficient collaboration between departments.

The secretary hopes that residents will understand that each service has its own duties and jurisdiction, noting that the activity in the area is performed via cooperation between the public works, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the MacauTourism Office.