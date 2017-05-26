Heritage | Plans and architectural drawings on display

An exhibition featuring about 60 city plans and architectural drawings kept in the Macau Archives (AM) will be inaugurated next month. Organized by AM, the exhibition will be sorted by category to enable visitors to trace the history of Macau and gain an understanding of the city’s development and changes from the late 19th century to the middle of the 20th century.

According to the organizers, the plans and drawings showcase characteristics of buildings in Macau, and reflect that several architects involved in developing the town had “adopted a variety of design languages in their works, keeping pace with international trends and exploring the possibilities of a fusion of Eastern and Western architectural elements.”

Several lectures will be held during the exhibition period. The first will be conducted by architect Lui Chak Keong and will review Macau’s urban and architectural development from the late 19th century to the early 20th century. It will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 3 p.m., at the Macau Archives.

“Macao Illustrated – Exhibition of City Plans and Architectural Drawings from the Macao Archives’ Collection” will be held between June 10 and December 3.