Heritage | Two lots at Lai Chi Vun shipyards dismantled

Two lots of the Lai Chi Vun shipyard area were dismantled yesterday because of their precarious state.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) said the demolition was necessary since the structures are “seriously damaged due to lack of maintenance, which led to the partial collapse of the main structure of their premises, creating a high security risk.”

The bureau urged the company responsible for the demolition to ensure that the work would not affect the safety of any neighboring facilities and structures.

Additionally, the statement also informed that as a security precaution, the Housing Bureau (IH) advises residents of neighboring houses to temporarily vacate the area while works are being undertaken. The bureau will provide temporary accommodation in cases of urgent need.

The government reclaimed three properties in the Lai Chi Vun area in May 2016. Previously, the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Ung Vai Meng, said discussion between the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) had concluded that these properties – which include shipyards and two small wooden houses – will “serve to launch a display of traditions” showcasing the heyday of Macau’s shipbuilding industry.

According to the DSAMA statement, from the 18 lots located at Lai Chi Vun shipyards, only four have facilities that are in an acceptable condition and can thus have their licenses renewed.

As recently as the 1950s, coastal villages were thriving in Macau. Historical accounts indicate at that time there were around 10,000 fishermen and over 30 shipyards in Macau, many of them in Lai Chi Vun. Suffering from regional competition and the surge of the gaming industry in Macau, the industry collapsed in the 1990s.