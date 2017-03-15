HK Int’l Film & TV Market features Macau pavilion

Several film and video production companies from Macau are featuring at the 21st Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart), which is currently being held in Hong Kong. The local pavilion, which spans 90 square meters, was jointly organized by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC).

Several film and video production companies were invited from Macau to showcase their businesses in the Pavilion, as well as to connect to and explore partnership opportunities with filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world.

The project was instigated to enhance the standard of local productions and encourage local industry professionals to venture into the international film market.

MGTO held a cocktail reception named “Experience Macao Cinematic Style”, in Filmart, on Monday to present local film and video productions in addition to distinctive locations as ideal backdrops for films in Macau.

Originating from 26 countries and regions, around 300 industry buyers and members of the press attended the reception.

Local film and video productions as well as extraordinary filming locations in Macau were introduced and recommended to the guests during the reception.

During the cocktail reception, local film and video production companies shared their filming and post-production process in Macau.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market is the largest market fair for international films and TV entertainment programs in Asia and the second largest in the world, both in terms of number of exhibitors.

Every year it attracts thousands of buyers and offers a platform for exhibitors to showcase their diverse film and TV productions.