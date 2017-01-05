Ho Chio Meng | Latest request denied, case to be expedited

The trial of the territory’s former top prosecutor, Ho Chio Meng, resumed yesterday after a two-week recess period, with the presiding judge refusing another request from Ho’s defense and signaling that he intends to expedite the case.

Presiding judge Sam Hou Fai ruled that it was unnecessary for the prosecution to read out the more than 1,500 counts of crime that Ho is accused of committing.

Ho had previously argued that it was difficult for his defense to respond to the allegations without dealing with them on a one-by-one basis. However, Sam made it clear yesterday that this will not be necessary, adding that there will be opportunities for Sam to speak in the future, according to public broadcaster TDM.

Also according to the broadcaster, Sam’s decision will now accelerate the case as it deprives Ho’s defense from forcing a lengthy reading of the charges by the prosecutor.

During yesterday’s session, Ho repeated his argument that he was not involved in awarding government contracts to shell companies that he either owned or in which he controlled a stake. He said that it was his legal duty to approve some of the contracts, but he had had no influence over the tendering process.

Sam and Ho have come to disagreements on legal proceedings at least once before. In early December, the opening session of the trial was postponed after Ho’s defense requested that the same judge be excused from the process. The request was made on the basis of Sam having been involved in the case during the enquiry phase and in the audience of the habeas corpus request that was shortly thereafter denied. DB